From John Adams, Minna

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Police Command Monday Bala Kuryas, has presented cheques amounting to N64,715,630.84 to 30 different families of police personnel who died in active service in the Command between the year 2020/2021.

The cheques were presented to the families of the deceased officers in Minna, the Niger state capital on Monday in an emotional ceremony at the police headquarters.

The command in a statement in Minna by the Public Relation Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun quoted the commissioner of police as saying that “this welfare gesture is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police “Group Life Assurance” geared towards improving the lives and capacity of the families left behind by these heroic officers who lost their lives in the line of duty”.

While presenting the cheques to the next of kins in the presence of family members, the Commissioner of Police was said to have appreciates the Inspector General of Police for such laudable initiative to provide succour to the families of the deceased personnel and encouraged the beneficiaries to effectively manage the resources for a better welfare of the families.

According to the statement, “The families expressed satisfaction, happiness and full of appreciation amid emotional situation to the Inspector General of Police, the Government and the Commissioner of Police for their efforts in ensuring a better care for the bereaved families”. The statement further added that “The families assured the police authority that the resources will be well managed towards an improved standard of living of the families”.

