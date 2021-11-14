From John Adams, Minna

The People Redemption Party (PRP) in Niger state has held it state congress with the election of a retired permanent secretary, Engineer Yahaya Daudu as it Chairman with a call on the People of the state to vote the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) out of office in 2023 in other to free themselves from another years of misery, hunger and Insecurity.

Engineer Daudu was unanimously elected through a direct primary by 80 delegates after his co-contestant Mallam Ibrahim Umar quietly sneaked out of the venue of the election when it was obvious that he stands no chance against the incumbent who is being elected for second term in office.

The state congress which was held under the watchful eyes of the party congress committee from the National Secretariat in Abuja, led by Alhaji Haruna Buhari and the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Niger state, had 80 accredited delegates participated in the peaceful congress.

Other elected members of the state Executive that will run the affairs of the party for the next three years are Mallam Isah Madaki (Vice Chairman), Mallam Haruna Abubakar (Secretary), Mallam Kawu Satungo (PRO), Abubakar Sadiq (Youth leader) and Hajiya Zainab Sani (Women leader).

Others are Mohammed Kolo (Financial Secretary), Barrister Celestine Sani (Legal Adviser), Abdullahi Abubakar (Organizing Secretary), and Mr. Baye John Musa (Assistant Secretary).

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his election, the Chairman said the task ahead of the new executive is to reposition the party in the state ahead of the 2023 election, adding that the party will take the advantage of the failure of the ruling APC government in the state to take the mantle of leadership.

Engineer Yahaya said the people of the state can not afford to allow the APC to continue in office beyond 2023 after going through the worst moment in the political history of the state with hunger and the highest level of Insecurity.

According to him, “I am sure the people will not want to go through another years of misery, hunger, Insecurity and infrastructural decay. It is cleared that the APC government has failed the people in all aspect of life.

“The roads are bad, there is no light, there is no water, hunger everywhere, and to worsen the plight of the people of the state, they can not sleep with their two eyes close and the farmers can no longer go to their farms due to Insecurity”.

The current strength of the party in the state notwithstanding, the Chairman believed that the PRP can win the governorship in the state come 2023, stressing that the chances of the party is very bright, especially with poor performances of the APC in the state.

He hinted that a number of party bigwigs from the ruling All Progressive Congress who felt shortchanged from the last party congress, and members of other political parties in the state are in discussion with the leadership of the party for possible defection.

“Very soon some political bigwigs from the ruling party, APC and other political parties in the state will soon defect to our party because of the level of impunity there. They are already discussing with us”.

