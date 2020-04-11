John Adams, Minna

Following the discovery of the first case of Coronavirus in Limawa area of Minna, the Niger State capital, the state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has announced a total lockdown of the state for two weeks beginning

The Governor also directed that Limawa community, with a population of over 500 people where the Coronavirus case was discovered be completely isolated from the rest of the public within the two weeks periods.

The governor said the decision to Lock down the state was arrived after a joint emergency meeting of the state executive council with the COVID 19 Task Force to review the situation and stop further spread of the Coronavirus

The governor said the two-week lock down is subject to review if need arises, stressing that window have been created within the two weeks to enable the people purchase essential things.