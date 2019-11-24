Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of Niger has bemoaned the influx of refugees from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso within its territory.

The country particularly said the massive influx of refugees was responsible for the growing insecurity in the various border areas, especially in the southern Niger (Maradi region).

The country added that more than 40,000 Nigerians have settled in the southern part of the country, even as it puts the overall figure of Nigerians who took refuge in the country at 119,541.

The Niger Republic further said the Agadez region, has received 2091 asylum seekers from Libya.

Presenting its country’s report yesterday during the ongoing 2019 Second Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, the Republic of Niger Delegation to the Parliament said Niger, a country bordered by Burkina Faso and Mali in the west and Nigeria and Chad in the southeast, is witnessing new movements at its borders.

In the report read by Honourable Sawani Karimou, the delegation recalled the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) report that close to 442,449 asylum seekers, refugees, returned migrants and internally displaced persons were received in Niger as at October 20, 2019.

The delegation said: “The massive influx of refugees is imputable to the growing insecurity in the various border areas, especially in southern Niger (Maradi region), where more than 40,000 Nigerians have settled.