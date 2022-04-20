From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State police command has arrested one Idris Suleiman, a citizen of Niger Republic for allegedly assassinating a housewife,her daughter at their residence,Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi with a cutlass.

Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO),Kebbi state command,SP Nafiu Abubakar while Parading the suspect and others at the Command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

According to him, “On the 11/04/2022 at about 0200hrs, One Idris Suleiman ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Maradi town, Niger Republic, trespassed into the residence of one Akilu Aliyu ‘m’ of Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi, used a cutlass and killed his wife, one Sadiya Idris ‘f’ aged 25yrs and her daughter, named Khadija Akilu ‘f’ aged 4yrs.

” On receipt of the report, a team of Detectives attached to the Homicide Section, SCID were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect. In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have killed the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watch man during an argument between them.

“He also stated that, he killed her 4yrs old daughter in order to cover-up his evil act because she had identified him for being their neighbor. Case under investigation and the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation”.

The command also paraded other suspects who were arrested for alleged rape,armed robbery and belonging to banditry gang.