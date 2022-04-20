From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
The Kebbi State police command has arrested one Idris Suleiman, a citizen of Niger Republic for allegedly assassinating a housewife,her daughter at their residence,Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi with a cutlass.
Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO),Kebbi state command,SP Nafiu Abubakar while Parading the suspect and others at the Command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime.
According to him, “On the 11/04/2022 at about 0200hrs, One Idris Suleiman ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Maradi town, Niger Republic, trespassed into the residence of one Akilu Aliyu ‘m’ of Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi, used a cutlass and killed his wife, one Sadiya Idris ‘f’ aged 25yrs and her daughter, named Khadija Akilu ‘f’ aged 4yrs.
” On receipt of the report, a team of Detectives attached to the Homicide Section, SCID were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect. In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have killed the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watch man during an argument between them.
“He also stated that, he killed her 4yrs old daughter in order to cover-up his evil act because she had identified him for being their neighbor. Case under investigation and the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation”.
The command also paraded other suspects who were arrested for alleged rape,armed robbery and belonging to banditry gang.
He said: ” On the 24/03/2022 at about 1000hrs, the suspects namely Nura Bello ‘m’ aged 30yrs and Abdullahi Garba ‘m’ aged 25yrs, conspired among themselves, lured one Hassana Abubakar ‘f’ aged 12yrs of the same address into a tent in their pepper farm and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. On receipt of the information, Policemen were mobilized and they succeeded in arresting the suspects. Case has been charged to court for prosecution.
” On the 25/3/22 at about 0100hrs, a gang of hoodlums invaded the residence of one Usman Muhammd ‘m’ of Runtuwa village, Bunza LGA to kidnap him. On the process, one Danmani Usman ‘m’ aged 23yrs of Tungar Bella Bunza LGA was arrested. In the course of investigation, the remaining fleeing gang members namely: Yidi Kawu Muhammdu Bello, Danmanu Banmi, Chabo Rugga Bello and Audu Alhaji Jatau all ‘m’ of the same address were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.
“On the 30/3/2022 at about 1315hrs, acting on tip-off, a gang of notorious armed bandits, namely one Nafiu Ibrahim aka Gwari ‘m’, Muhammad Aliyu ‘m’, Buba Shehu ‘m’, Ahmed Amadu ‘m’ and Garba Umaru ‘m’, who specialized in terrorizing Bunza, Suru and Dandi LGAs were arrested. During investigation, one AK47 rifle, 9 rounds of 7.62X39mm ammunition, one locally made Dane Gun, cutlasses and sticks were recovered from them. The suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.
