Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has said that Governor Issa Moussa of Zinder and Governor Zakiri Umar of Maradi State, both from Republic of Niger, were at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano rally to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election and to understudy the his leadership style.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu tweeted this explanation on Saturday in reaction to criticisms following the visit of the two governors from the neighbouring country.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had condemned President Buhari and the APC over the presence of the two Nigerien governors at the Kano rally.

The PDP accused Buhari of mortgaging the future of Nigeria.

According to Shehu, PDP’s reaction was a clear act of jealousy.

He said the main opposition party was only panicking ahead of its defeat in the February 16 presidential election.

“So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.”

The presidential media aide insisted that neither the Nigerien governors nor the APC brook the law.

“So, if our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?” he asked.