From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Service has sealed branches of eight commercial banks and three other organisations over N456.7 million unpaid tax liability.

The Revenue Board in a statement in Minna on Monday gave the names of the affected banks and the amount owed to include, The affected banks include; Stanbic IBTC (N113.2 million) Polaris Bank(N74.8 million), UBA (N68.9 million), Union Bank (N47.1 million), First Bank (N45.7 million), Heritage Bank (N31.5 million) Unity Bank (N14 million) and GTB (N8.2 million).

The statement signed by the Executive Chairman, Mohammed Madami Etsu said the exercise was carried out in line with the provisions of the relevant tax laws of the state.

Other organisations in the debt list include Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) (N45.8 million), Aloe Vera International Hotel (N3.9 million) and Rashida Restaurant (N3.2 million).

The Chairman explained that all efforts by the Board to enable the defaulting organisations to pay their respective tax liability could not yield any positive result, hence the decision to seal them.

Etsu called on other debtors to pay their outstanding tax liability to avoid sealing of their offices by the Service as the tax drive exercise is a continuous one.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.