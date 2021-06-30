From John Adams, Minna

Niger Government has dismissed no fewer than 374 civil servants, including a medical doctor from the state civil service for certificates racketeering and violation of civil service rules

Also the government retired 380 civil servants including permanent secretaries for fraudulent acts of alteration of date of birth or first appointment.

The Civil Service Commission Chairman, Shehu Galadiman, who briefed newsmen in Minna, yesterday, on the activities of the commission in the last six years, said while 46 were dismissed for violating extant rules, 328 personnel were dismissed after the commission undertook a forensic examination of their certificates.

Giving a breakdown of those dismissed for violating extant rules, he said 31 were from state pension board, five accountants, two health workers and four ICT personnel but could not disclosed their ministries.

The chairman pointed out that in addition to the 380 civil servants that were forced out of service, 5,258 others who have completed the mandatory 35 years of service or attained 60 years, voluntarily left the service, adding that “the total of retirements from both conventional and unconventional are 5,638.”

However, to fill the gaps, the chairman said 1,383 vacancies have been filled following the employment of 1,133 youths and another 250 graduates and have all been deployed to various ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) in line with their qualifications to fill the existing vacancies in those MDAs.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 6,835 civil servants in various cadres have been promoted to the next grade level in the last six years by the commission.

