From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered a full scale rescue operation to free the 136 abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.

This follows what looks like a collapse in negotiation between the Niger State government and the armed bandits for the release of the abducted students.

About 1,000 security agents drawn from the Army, the Police, Civil Defence, local hunters and local vigilantes have been mobilised for the rescue operation.

This is coming almost three weeks after the abduction of the school children, and after a series of negotiations between the parents and the bandits on the one hand and between the government and the bandits on other hand.

Addressing the security agents in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state, yesterday, the governor said the rescue operation had become necessary because it was obvious that the bandits were not sincere with the negotiation.

“The abductors are not honest, they are not honourable. After agreeing with parents they started shifting the goal post and now we are here to take action.”

The governor pointed out that since the government had ruled out payment of ransom, it was time to take decisive action against the bandits.

“Now that we have ruled out payment of ransom, it is time for the government to take decisive measures towards ending bandit activities that are forcefully changing the lives of the people, especially in the rural areas.

“We have to try our possible best not to make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives, they started by displacing farmers from their farmlands; next, they moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnappings and forcing us to close our schools, now they’ve have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next.

The governor disclosed that “most of these bandits are from outside the country; they are hired to cause problems for us. It is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in this kind of act. These bandits are well organised and coordinated.

“We can not fold our arms anymore, but to take decisive and necessary steps to apprehend those involved, both the informants and the bandits.”

The governor had earlier met with parents of the 136 kidnapped students of the Islammiya school and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmed Garba Gunna, where he commiserated with them and urged them to exercise patience as the government is exploring all avenues to ensure the safe rescue of the children.

While commending the security personnel for their efforts in fighting the bandits in the last few weeks, governor Sani Bello revealed that logistics have been provided, adding that “your allowances and other financial benefits will always be provided as at when due.”

The governor, who expressed sadness over the killing of 20 vigilante corps members by the bandits in Magama Local Government, recently, however, called on the federal government to collaborate with her neighbouring countries, sayingm “from all indications, these bandits are foreigners.”

The Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmad Garba Gunna, Attahiru II, thanked the governor for all the support to the Emirate, especially in the area of security and the support, so far, given to the family of the kidnapped school children.