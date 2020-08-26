(Aminu Garko, NAN)

The Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has commenced training of about 500 youths and women in Briquette making and borehole repairs in Bida Local Government Area of the State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had in July trained about 500 youths and women on Briquette making and borehole repairs in Zone B in Suleja Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Abubakar Bello, while launching the training, said the programme would enable them to become self-reliant and contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the State.

He said that Briquette was a bio-gas invention used as a substitute for charcoal.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Youth Development, Emmanuel Manu, explained that the training programme was another alternative for those that were engaged in the illicit act of tree felling in the State.

He expressed delight with the testimonies from the participants of the just concluded Zone B Employment Programme whom he said were already utilising their skills to add value to their various local government areas in providing solutions to broken down boreholes.

He said that the current realities and exigencies of job creation for the youths required aggressive, strategic and efficient approach in the training of the youths to achieve a significant reduction of unemployment, create jobs and wealth.

Earlier, the Director-General, Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Abdullahi Arah, said: “the tremendous success recorded in our last training programme at Suleja local government area encouraged us to do more.”

Arah said that the State SDGs in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development had developed a road map that would provide an alternative solution that would support the green economy and at the same time save the environment.

He said that the aim of the training programme was to equip the youths with technical know-how to be able to repair broken down boreholes.

He said the SDGs had demonstrated strong commitment to feature as one of the leading sub-nation in setting the pace of achieving the global resolutions.

He urged the participants to imbibe the empowerment programme with seriousness and commitment in order to achieve the set objectives.

The Chairman of Bida Local Government, Alhaji Suleiman Sheshi, lauded the effort of the Sustainable Development Goals for making the choices of alternatives sources of energy, particularly Briquette making and borehole repairs.

“I must implore all participants to take this training programme with all seriousness.

“It is very important for you to know that is is a rare opportunity and privilege coming to you on a platter of gold,” Sheshi said.