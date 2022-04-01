From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Niger Republic is seeking Nigeria’s financial support in the establishment of another outfit similar to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to combat the menace of banditry in the North West region of the country.

President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic made the request, yesterday, during his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the MNJTF created for the North East region had established relief within the region, adding that countries within the Sahel region would be delighted if Nigeria would support a replication of the outfit against bandits in the North West.

Meanwhile, Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has backed the call to change the strategy in the fight against insurgency.

He said: “We have to change strategy, because like those of us that share border with Niger Republic, we have a joint task force between the Nigerian security and Nigerien security, which we have provided some logistics and cash for them to ease their operation.

On what can be done to end insurgency, Borno Governor State, Babagana Zullum said: “I think the most important thing is to enhance the means of livelihood of the communities that are living in Nigeria, especially in the northern part, because we need to address the underlying causes of the insurgency, which are not limited to increasing poverty, increasing infrastructure deficit and climate vulnerabilities.”