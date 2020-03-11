Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has introduced a bill to criminalise the importation, purchase and use of power generating sets in the country.

If the bill scales through and it’s signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Villa, the National Assembly, Embassies, Government Houses in the 36 states, among others, will be thrown into darkness whenever there is a blackout.

Sponsored by another lawmaker from Niger State, Bima Muhammad Enagi, it was tagged: “A bill for an act to prohibit/ban the importation/use of generating sets to curb the menace of environmental (air) pollution and facilitate the development of the power sector.”

Enagi is the third senator from Niger State to sponsor a controversial bill. The other two senators, Abdullahi Sabi Abdullahi and Sani Musa, are the sponsors of Hate Speech and Anti-Social Media bills respectively.

The bill prescribes a 10-year jail term for anyone who imports generators. Such a person shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction.