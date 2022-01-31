From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has raised the alarm that seven out of the 25 Local Government Areas in the state are under frequent attacks by bandits and terrorists.

The governor pointed out that the situation has led to a rise in the number of out-of-school children in the state, which he put at over 298,962, the highest in North Central Nigeria.

The governor was speaking at the flag-off of the North Central campaign against out-of-school children in Minna on Monday.

Although the governor did not disclose names of the affected Local Government Areas, recent reports indicate that Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Magama, Mariga Mashegu and Wushishi are among the local government areas that have been hit by the gunmen.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hanatu Jibrin Salihu, gave the figure of out-of-school children in the state at the forum saying before 2015, the figure was 513, 963 children but because of several interventions it has dropped to 298, 292 children.

Governor Bello said there is a nexus between the number of out-of-school children and insecurity that has plagued the seven local governments in the state saying: ‘When we talk about out-of-school children, the question begging for answer is why are there so many out-of-school children, obviously our size and current security situation plays a major role.

‘To access Some Schools in Niger State, some pupils trek 5- 10 kilometres to get to schools, with the security situation if such a pupil is a girl no parent will dare it especially when 10 to 11year old girls are being raped” the governor declared.

Governor Bello admitted that part of the security challenges confronting the North is due to the large number of out-of-school children who are now constituting a menace to the society adding that: ‘Most of the children of the Fulani herders do not attend school, therefore, they become vulnerable for people to recruit them into banditry, invariably there is a nexus between school dropout and security challenge.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The governor appealed to the Federal Government and other development partners to redouble efforts at making education accessible to more Nigerian children adding that though ‘Education is not cheap, but it is an investment we must do if we are to secure the future of our children and nation.’

Niger State Commissioner for Education Hajia Hanatu Jibrin Salihu in an address said: ‘I am happy to state here that the number of out-of-school children has reduced from 513,963 to 298,292 for the basic education sector in 2020″ explaining that out of this number, 128,342 are female and 161,750 are males.

Salihu said efforts are being made to even to further reduce the figure.

‘For us in Niger State, our commitment to the drastic reduction of the number of out-of-school children is a priority that we have set to accomplish at all cost’ but lamented that: ‘The modest achievements recorded in recent times is being threatened by the insecurity confronting the state.’

In an address, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwemeka Nwajiuba, said the Federal Government is worried about the staggering number of out-of-school children in the country and the danger it poses to the future of the nation.

Nwajiuba called on all stakeholders to join hands with the government to stamp out the trend, urging Niger State to sustain the momentum in its school enrolment programme in the 25 Local Government Areas.

‘No nation can make meaningful progress with a large percentage of its children out-of-school, it is not just a social phenomenon, but an economic characteristic,’ he said adding that ‘this is why the Federal government wants out-of-school children to return back to school not just to complete their basic education but to go further in their education.’