The Secretary to the Niger Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, on Saturday urged members of the APC in Mashegu council area to unite, to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections at all levels.

He made the call at the Mashegu Local Government APC stakeholders meeting held in Kontagora.

Matane tasked members of the party in the area to always deploy patience and wisdom in resolving differences, stressing that this would also strengthen the party’s unity in the area.

He urged party executives to take their roles and responsibilities seriously and be determined to pursue it with decency, considering the objective of every political party to win elections and to form government.

He said intra-party wranglings were threats to democratic consolidation, and stability of the party, hence the need for aggrieved members of the party in the area to sheath their swords and work to make the party emerge victorious in 2023.

The SSG revealed that government would soon embark on the rehabilitation of Kawo-Mashegu-Kaboji and Adogon Malam-Babugi-Pellegi roads.

He said the regeneration of the network of roads in the area was a testimonial of Gov. Sani Bello’s commitment to ensure that Mashegu Local Government felt the dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, Mashegu Local Government APC Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Danmasani, appealed to members of the party to continue to have confidence in the leadership of the party and unite to achieve the objectives for which the party was established.

Chairman, Mashegu Local Government Area, Alhaji Alhassan Mazakuka, announced that the LGA, under his leadership, employed 250 heath workers while arrangements were concluded to employ 300 teachers to boost education.

He enjoined the aggrieved party members to forgive each other and forge ahead for the progress and development of the Area and for the party to succeed in the 2023 polls.

Stakeholders in their separate remarks, called on the aggrieved and other members of the party to unite, to form a formidable party.

The stakeholders resolved to ensure the victory of all APC candidates in the general elections. (NAN)