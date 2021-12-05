The Secretary to the Niger Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, has described the late former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Muhammed Inuwa Wushishi, as a committed officer and an elder statesman who served Nigeria passionately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wushishi succumbed at a London hospital while battling a protracted ailment. He was 81 years old.

Matane, in a statement by his media aide, Lawal Tanko, expressed grief and sadness over Wushishi’s death.

“The Late Gen. M.I. Wushishi was a respected officer who spent his life in the service of the state, country and humanity,“ the statement said.

Matane said Wushishi’s death was a great tragedy and a monumental loss not only to the state but Nigeria as a whole.

On behalf of the government and people of the state, I want to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the former Chief of Army Staff and the entire Nigerlites on this huge loss”, the SSG said.

He urged the wife and other bereaved members family members to “take solace in the fact that all mortals shall taste death and we must answer the call of Almighty Allah at one point in time or another“. (NAN)

