The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled that a fresh or disqualified candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ineligible to participate in the February 6, 2021 rerun election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission emphasised that only the candidates of the trio of African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are eligible to contest in the legislative by-election.

The statement further noted that the Commission had risen from several hours meeting, resolving that fresh nomination of candidates is not allowed in a court-ordered re-run election.

According to the statement; “The Commission met today, Thuraday 17 December 2020, and deliberated on a number of issues including the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on November 17, 2020 which affirmed the nullification of the return of Kasimu Danjuma of the APC as member representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

“It will be recailed that the Commission conducted bye-election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State on March 14, 2020 and returned Kasimu Danjuma of APC as duly elected.

“However, on September 21, 2020, the Election Petitions Tribunal disqualified the said Kasimu Danjuma of APC and nullified his election. On November 17, 2020, the Court of Appeal affirmed the disqualification and nullification of the said election and ordered the Commission to conduct re-run election within 90 days from the date of the judgment.

“It is important to note that the disqualification and nullification of the election was based on the ground that the candidate submitted forged documents to the Commission and had nothing to do with any infraction on the part of the Commission.

“Consequently, the Commission decided as follows: that the Court-ordered re-run election into Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

“That only duly nominated and qualified candidates of ADC, APGA and the PDP are eligible to participate in the election. Fresh nomination of candidates is not allowed in a court-ordered re-run election.

“That Kasimu Danjuma and the APC will not participate in the election, the candidate having been disqualified and the election nullified by the Court.

“The Commission will give the statutory notice of election on January 11, 2021 while the political parties will submit the list of their party agents on January 29, 2021. The last day for campaigns is February 4, 2021 while the election will take place on February 6, 2021,” the statement read.