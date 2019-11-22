John Adams in Minna

The SportsWriters Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niger State chapter, rose from an expended stakeholders meeting in Minna, on Wednesday, with the appointment of a three-man caretaker/electoral committee, headed by Mr. Dan Amasin of the Daily Asset Newspapers.

The caretaker committee/electoral committee, which was given three months within which to organise election for a new Executive of the association in the state, also has Mr. John Adams of The Sun Newspapers as Secretary, while Mallam Usman Garba Kuta of the Radio Niger is to serve as the Treasurer.

The decision by the stakeholders to put in place a caretaker committee was as a result of the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Council, headed by Hassan Abubakar, coupled with his suspension from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State, for anti union activities.

The stakeholders also frowned at the failure of the former Executive to call a congress to seek three months extension of its tenure as require by SWAN status before the suspension of the its chairman.