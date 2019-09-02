John Adams

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has ordered the immediate removal of all illegal motor parks along major highways in the state. The decision comes following the explosion of a fuel tanker at Dikko Junction along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Friday which claimed the lives of three persons.

Bello said as part of measures to halt accidents along highways in the state, security agents have been mandated to enforce the law prohibiting the indiscriminate parking of trailers and tankers along major highways across the state.

The Governor who stated this in Minna on Sunday commiserated with victims of the tanker explosion.

Bello who described the incident as unfortunate said it was heartbreaking to see lives of innocent people lost as a result of the recklessness of an individual.

He said the state government cannot fold it hands and see innocent lives lost and he warned that the state will no longer tolerate the activities of drivers who park their trucks indiscriminately along highways in the state.

“It is quite unfortunate that the accident happened. As a government we are pained to see the lives of our people being cut short, especially as a result of the recklessness of drivers,” said Bello..

“We will enforce all necessary laws with regards to illegal motor parks and other activities on the highways. I have therefore directed that the illegal park where the accident took place and other illegal motor parks and markets in the state be cleared off immediately. We would ensure that our laws are enforced to the latter,” he added.

Governor Bello also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to take assessment of the accident with a view to ascertaining the level of damages done to victims and possibly compensate them.

Recall that a tanker loaded with over 40,000 liters of fuel lost control, fell and exploded at the crowded Dikko junction in the State, along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Friday. The incident left three persons dead, 19 others injured, 19 cars burnt, and over 35 shops razed down.