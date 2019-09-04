John Adams, Minna

The death toll from last Friday’s tanker explosion at Dikko junction in the Suleja local government of Niger State has risen to six, as three more persons died on Monday.

Three persons had earlier died while on their way to Kano to receive further medical attention after the accident had occured.

Director General of the NigerS Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, who confirmed the death of additional three victims to Daily Sun in Minna on Tuesday said two of them died while being conveyed to Kano for treatment, while the third person died in Kano hospital.

Inga said the dead persons were among the victims of the explosion who had opted to discharge themselves from the Wuse General Hospital and to seek treatment at a traditional medicine centre, but that NSEMA had prevailed on them to go to Kano where they would be attended to by orthodox medicine experts.

“It is unfortunate that two of them died on the way to Kano, while the third victim died in the hospital,” said Inga.