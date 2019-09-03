JOHN ADAMS, Minna

The death toll from last Friday’s tanker explosion at Dikko junction in the Suleja local government of Niger State has risen to six with the death of three more victims on Monday.

The three died while on the way to Kano to receive further medical attention.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) who confirmed the death of an additional three victims to our correspondent in Minna on Tuesday said that two of them died when they were being conveyed to Kano for treatment while the third victim died in the Kano hospital.

Inga said following the “self-discharge” of the victims from the Wuse General Hospital and their decision to seek treatment at a traditional medicine place, the agency prevailed on them to go to Kano where they would be attended to by orthodox medicine experts.

“It is unfortunate that two of them died on the way while the third victim died in the hospital.

The remaining two victims are still responding to treatment,” Inga said.

Inga while giving further details about the incident, disclosed that the tanker laden with fuel was coming from Warri in Delta State, heading for Adamawa State before the accident happened.

He said the tracker of the vehicle had been retrieved saying that with it the owner of the tanker would be known.

The accident occurred at about 3:00 am on Friday morning, leaving six people dead, eight injured 19 cars and 35 shops burnt.

Our correspondent that the evacuation of the debris from the accident scene has yet commenced even though life has returned to normal as business activities are gradually returning to the ever-busy highway.