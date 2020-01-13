Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou via telephone to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9, 2020, in Chinagodrar, which killed scores of soldiers in a military base.

Buhari, who said he was saddened by the attack, expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

He condemned in strong terms the heinous attack by the terrorists, assuring his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria will continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

President Buhari, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Media on Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserve no peace and comfort, stressing that Nigeria stands in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice is served.