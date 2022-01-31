From John Adams, Minna

Gunmen, numbering over 50, have launched one of the bloodiest attacks in Nigeri State, targeted at the Joint Security Task Force in Galadiman Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, killing no fewer than seven top commanders.

The gunmen were said to have launched the attack on the task force’s camp in Galadiman, Kogo community, on Saturday afternoon, at about 3:00pm.

Also killed during the attack were four members of the newly recruited local vigilance group meant to reinforce the operations of the task force in communities.

In all, no fewer than 11 security officials were killed, while several other members of the Joint Security Task Force were seriously injured and are in government facilities in Minna, the state capital, receiving treatment.

Also, an unspecified number of villagers were killed by the gunmen in the attack, as corpses littered some areas in the communities.

The gunmen, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, took advantage of the rowdy market day in the community to launch the attack.

Some villagers alleged that the attack might be connected with the last week’s massacre of scores of bandits and recovery of over 500 animals by the task force in the area. The entire Galadiman Kogo has been deserted as hundreds of residents have fled to nearby Zumba community for refuge.

According to a source, the gunmen were earlier seen moving towards the village Saturday morning from Allawa area, adding, “We did not know that they were coming to attack the special hunters in Galadiman Kogo. They came through Galape and Kudodo, where they confiscated a vehicle and asked the driver to bring them to Galadiman Kogo. Some of them came on motorcycles, while others trekked. They were many that was why they were able to overpower the security men.”

Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed the attack on Galadiman Kogo, but was not forthcoming with details of casualties. He, however, said the “situation was terrible.”

Meanwhile, following the bloody attack on Galadiman Kogo, our correspondent gathered that the Joint Security Task Force stationed at Kuchi in Munya has shut down the camp, with immediate effect.

The security agents were seen moving out of the community in the early hours of Sunday with their belongings, sending fear and panic to the people who were afraid of more attacks by bandits.

This development has equally led to mass movement of people from Kuchi town and other communities around Sarkin Pawa for fear of being attack by the gunmen.

As at the time of filing this report (11:00am, Sunday) people from Kuchi, Guni, Sabon Kabula, Mararaban Zagzaga, and Chibani, were seen moving out of the communities with their belongings.

A source from Sarkin Pawa LGA, told our correspondent that the gunmen may be members of Boko Haram terrorist group, who currently assembling in Kusasu community in Munya.