From John Adams, Minna

The Senate has begun moves for the establishment of a National University of Health and Medical Sciences in Suleja, Niger State.

A bill to this effect, which has scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate, when passed will see to the establishment of the first ever tertiary health Institution in the state.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Chaired by Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) for further legislative inputs after scaling second reading on Wednesday.

Leading the debate on the bill on the floor of the house, the sponsor, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), told his colleagues that the need for the establishment of the Institution was informed by the imperative to create more access to higher health and medical studies in the state view of the large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempt in gaining admission into higher institutions in the state.

The lawmaker argued that the National University of Health and Medical Sciences when established would encourage the advancement of learning, as well as develop and offer academic and professional programs leading to the award of diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate research and higher degrees ‘with emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in the field of medicine, biomedical engineering, scientific, and allied professional disciplines relating to health resources.’

Lending his voice in support of the bill, Deputy Whip Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) believed that the establishment of the Institution would address the dearth of Health Professionals, and provide an opportunity for students who choose to specialize in the area of medical sciences.

He added that the University when established, would ‘remove the frustrations of young Nigerians’ adding that ‘this type of university is long overdue.’