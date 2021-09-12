Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna emerged the Champions of 2020/2021 super 8 after defeating Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan 3-2 in the final match in Enugu.

At the final match played inside Nnamdi Azkiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday, Niger Tornadoes opened scoring through Shamsudeen Asheun in 9th minute.

Gafar Olatemiran leveled the game for 3SC from the spot kick in 16th minute as the two teams entered into the break with 0-0 score line.

Ahmedy Liman and Augustine gave Tornadoes two goals lead in 57th and 64th minute before Raheem Quadry reduced the score line to 3-2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the postponed match between Remo Stars of Ogun State and Bendel Insurance of Benin City ended 2-2.

NAN reports that the match would have been played on Saturday but postponed because Insurance refused to fill out for the match.

With the result, Remo Stars joined Niger Tornadoes, 3SC and Gombe United in gaining promotion to the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Meanwhile, Olamfhian Gafal of 3SC won the highest goal scorer of the season with 16 goals and the Most Valuable Players (MVP).

The Best Goalkeeper of the season went to Charles Tembe of 3SC, and Coach of the season went to Coach Mohammed Bala.

Giant Brilla FC of Enugu, who survived the season by whisky won the Best Behaved Team of the season.

Speaking after the match, 3SC Coach Edith Agoye congratulated the Champions, Niger Tornadoes for winning the super 8.

Agoye said that good teams met at the final and that his was not disappointed with the result as his team made it to the NPFL.

“We are going home to prepared for the higher league so that we will do well to justify all we have put into the club,” he said.

Tornadoes captain, Sunday Akinmolade said that the match was just exhibition game since the two teams had qualified.

Josiah Oche, who spoke on behalf of his captain, said that the players justified their achievement in NNL by doing well in NPFL next season. (NAN)

