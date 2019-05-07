John Adams, Minna

Over 200 passengers aboard the ill-fated, Kano-bound, train which derailed in Jangaru community in Niger State have being abandoned to their faith by the management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

They are currently stranded and taking shelter at the railway station in Minna with nobody to come to their rescue.

Our correspondent who was at the station in Minna today (Tuesday) observed that the passengers who were evacuated from the scene of the accident by spirited efforts of individual volunteers are presently taking shelter in the open space at the railway under the sun.

The Kano-bound train travelling from Lagos on Monday afternoon derailed in Jangaru village in Bosso local government area of Niger state.

The 15-wagon train was said to be carrying an unspecified number of people, mostly traders travelling to Kano enroute Minna, before it derailed about 40 kilometers to Minna.

Some of the passengers who spoke to our correspondent expressed reservations over the way and manner the railway authority abandoned them to their faith, “especially when we did board the train for free,” a passenger who identified herself as Rashidat said.

“If not for humanitarian efforts of some individuals who came to that bush to evacuate us, the situation would have been worst.”

Another passenger, Munirat Ajala a Kano- bound trader who deals in kola nut told our correspondent that she had exhausted all the money she had on her and had no money to continue on her journey.

“For the past five days now, we have been on the road because the train left Lagos since on Thursday. All our money is finished; there is no money to continue our journey again.”

However, an attempt to get the reaction of the railway authority in Minna failed as they insisted that they are competent to comment on the development without an approval to do so from the headquarters.