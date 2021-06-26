From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disassociated itself from the inauguration of some persons as chairmen of its local government chapters in Niger State.

The PDP, in a statement by National Vice Chairman, North Central, Theophilus Dakas Shan, described the purported inauguration as a nullity, as it lacks the backing of the party’s national leadership.

The opposition party cautioned those purportedly inaugurated as local chairmen in Niger PDP, against parading themselves as official of the party, as it will attract consequences.

“It came to the party as a shock that some leaders, operating without the mandate of the party, conducted the said illegal inauguration at the PDP Secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital, without the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) which has the statutory powers to direct any of its organs to undertake such functions.

“The Niger State Caretaker Committee, acting on the directive of the NWC, will not tolerate the activities of such individuals who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.

“Accordingly, the purported inauguration of some unidentifiable persons as LGA party Chairmen in Niger state is unknown to the party, illegal, of no effect and should stand disregarded.

“Furthermore, such persons are advised, in their own interest, not to parade themselves as officials of our party, as such would attract unpleasant consequences.

“The PDP also cautions those behind this illegal inauguration to desist from actions that undermine the dictates of the constitution of our party as such would attract very stringent sanctions by the National Working Committee,” the party stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.