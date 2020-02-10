John Adams, Minna

The Organised Labour in Niger State has suspended its one week old strike action embarked over non implementation of N30,000 minimum wage.

The action followed agreement reached with state government to commence payment from beginning of this month.

In a press statement in Minna, yesterday, the group said that the strike was suspended because the government had agreed on its demands.

Among the aggreements were the payment of arrears of two months salary to state workers while local government workers will be paid three months’ arrears.

The statement signed by state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Yahaya Garba and his counterpart in Trade Union Congress, Tanimu, also stated that the government had agreed to immediately commence refund of 7.5% money deducted from workers’ salaries over the years.

The statement stated: “that government agreed to increase its contribution from 10.5% to 13% to address the 7.5% pension arrears”, the statement read in part.