From John Adams, Minna

Amalgamated Youth Societies of Niger State has carpeted former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, saying that he is part of the problem facing Niger State and Nigeria today. The youths said Nigeria is facing myriad of problems as a result of years of misrule by successful administrations which people like Jerry Gana have been part of.

The youths in a statement signed by its President, Ndako Mohammed and made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday, claimed that for the several years Prof. Gana was in power, there is nothing he can show as his contribution to the socio economic and physical developments of Niger State.

According to the group: “It is sad enough that the former minister who held juicy political positions in the regime of former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (ret’d) has not even been able to float a foundation which will assist the needy neither has he been able to give even one scholarship to a Nigerlite in all the years he held public office.”

In apparent reference to Prof. Gana’s remarks at his reunion with the PDP where he said, “there is no governance in Niger State, there is no governance in Nigeria”, the youths accused him of being part of the PDP for 16 years during which time the economy of the country was bastardised and corruption made the order of the day.