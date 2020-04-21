John Adams, Minna

A group of youths in Niger State under the auspices of Concerned Shiroro Youths has condemned Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s decision to force over 1,000 displaced persons back to their communities.

The youths described the decision to send them back to the communities still under siege as “inhuman, unwise and an attempt to further subject the victims to misery and avoidable hardship.

The youths, in a statement yesterday in Minna, x-rayed the security situation in the entire Shiroro Local Government Area of the state where armed bandits have continued to unleash terror on the people in the last one year.

The youths said that returning displaced persons to their unsafe and highly volatile homes was tantamount to passing death sentences on them.