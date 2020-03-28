John Adams Minna

YOUTHS in Shiroro local government area of Niger state have accused the state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of not doing enough to address the security challenges in parts of the state with the continued killing, kidnapping and raping by bandits witnessed on daily bases.

The youths are particularly pained over the massacre of 29 security personnel in an ambush by bandits in Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro local government area of the state last week Sunday.

The bandits, in the early hours of Sunday, ambushed and killed 17 mobile policemen, 11 soldiers and a civilian and injured several others, an attack the youths said is the worst in recent times.

The youths under the auspices of “Concerned Youths” in Shiroro local government of the state while bearing their mind on the deteriorating security situation in the area when they addressed newsmen in Minna at the weekend, said that both the state governor and the federal government have failed in their responsibilities to protect the people

“Until peace is restored to our communities, our sentiment will remain that the government is not doing enough”, adding that no group of criminals can be bigger and better equipped than the government”.

The Co-convener Concerned Shiroro Youths, Malam Bello Ibrahim disclosed that the insecurity situation in communities within Shiroro Local government Area has taken a new dimension as evident in the killing of the 29 security personnel, adding that “the criminals are now emboldened and there is palpable fear across the local government.

“The federal government and the state should take deliberate and decisive actions aimed at flushing out criminals from their hideouts as well as restore security that will guarantee peace and order in the affected communities,” he said.