From John Adams, Minna and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Niger State youths under the auspices of Amalgamated Youth Societies (AYS) have carpeted Professor Jerry Gana, former information minister, over his recent comment on Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration, describing him as part of the problem facing Niger State and Nigeria today.

The youths said Nigeria is facing a barrage of problems due to years of misrule by successive administrations which people like Professor Jerry Gana had been part of.

In a statement in Minna, a copy which was made available to newsmen, the youths said: “In the several years Professor Gana was in power there is nothing he can show as his contribution to the socio-economic and physical development of Niger State.

Meanwhile, Prof Jerry Gana was yesterday readmitted into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along side five other prominent former members who earlier left the party from the North Central Zone.

Recall that Jerry Gana left the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) sometime in 2018 to contest for the presidential election.

Other former party members readmitted at the zonal congress of the PDP held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital were Humpery Abah (a legal practitioner), Amb. Esther Audu, Hon. Adakole Ijogi and Amb. Bagudu Hillson.