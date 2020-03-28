Fred Itua, Abuja

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation has donated educational materials and other healthcare facilities running into millions of dollars to hospitals and academic institutions across 19 African countries, including Nigeria.

In a statement signed by AIG Chris Ezike (retd), Chief of Staff to Emeka Offor, the gesture was in line with Offor’s initiative geared towards supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of quality healthcare service and education to the citizens.

The statement shows a breakdown of beneficiary institutions to include, (eighty) Universities, 22 (twenty-two) Polytechnics, 37 (thirty-seven) Colleges of Education, 7 (seven) Public Libraries (one from each of the 6 (six) Geo-political zones including FCT), 180 (one hundred and eighty) Primary and Secondary Schools each nationwide.

Listed among beneficiaries of medical equipment were National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital Awka, Anambra state, Police Hospital Abuja and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Others were General Hospital Daura, Katsina, Federal Medical Centre, Bayelsa, Federal Medical Centre Katsina, Gombe State Specialist Hospital Gombe, the Ogun State Hospital Ilaro, Ogun State, amongst others.

The statement further revealed that it was the biggest donation of medical equipment and books across the federation made by an individual.

It read in part: “Sir (Dr) Emeka Offor is a philanthropist par excellence; a man with the milk of human kindness flowing abundantly in his veins, as his passion for the poor and downtrodden is unrivalled. Sir “E” as he is fondly called made the largest single donation by an individual to Rotary Foundation in the whole of Africa when he donated 1million dollars to rid the world of Polio. His total contribution to Rotary International for the fight against Polio currently stands at $3.1m today. The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) is a household name in philanthropy as robust, responsive and sustainable initiatives aimed at complementing the Government’s efforts are rolled out from time to time for the betterment of the society.

“In view of Sir (Dr) Emeka Offor’s innumerable strides in business and philanthropy, he has undoubtedly created a niche for himself within and beyond the shores of Nigeria and as such, his name will linger forever in the minds of the people. These are indeed the calibre of people the nation needs now that we are faced with very daunting challenges in our economic, health and education sector.”