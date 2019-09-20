Chief Edinen Usoroh, Chairman, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Plateau State chapter, has said that Nigeria currently ranks third on the world’s terrorism index.

Usoroh made the disclosure yesterday in Jos at the opening of a one-day counter terrorism awareness seminar.

He said that Nigeria’s position was according to the 2018 global terrorism index.

“Nigeria remains the 3rd most terrorised nation in the world, according to the global terrorism index report of 2018.

The five most terrorised countries in the world are:Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria and Pakistan. Boko Haram remains the most active and deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria, and also a terror group in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Usoroh,who is also the managing director, Executive Guards Ltd., stated that the inability of Nigerian security agencies to completely tackle Boko Haram menace was due to ‘insider threat’.

According to him, the insider threat has jeopardised military operations, adding that such had compromised the integrity of the Nigerian military.

“The moment a terrorist establishes a functional contact with an insider, that organisation becomes extremely vulnerable to an attack,” he said.