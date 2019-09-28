Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

House on the Rock, HOTR, has said it is set to honour some gallant military and para-military officers who have made sacrifices to help tackle insecurity in the country.

The Lead Pastor, Uche Aigbe, made this declaration in Abuja on Friday while addressing newsmen, that this was part of the church’s activities to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, as well as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Aigbe noted that this year’s honors will be done posthumously through family members in attendance and will involve officers of the Nigerian Armed forces and Nigerian Police Force.

He added that the honors would be accompanied with some financial assistance to the family they left behind.

He said, “In places like the United States, military men and veterans of war are celebrated in public places and places of importance. Despite the sacrifices of our military, para-military and police, Nigerians are yet to develop the culture of honoring and celebrating those who sacrificed their lives for the peace and unity of the nation.

“So, our objective is for Nigerians to develop the culture of honor and appreciation of those who constantly put their lives on the line to protect us. Our intention is that this will be a movement that will sweep through the country.

“We are aware that the government through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day reaches out to veterans, but it is obvious that the needs are enormous, hence requiring a public/private partnership and collaboration.”

He further stated that the award, tagged “The Heroes’ Awards and Independence Day Service,” was conceptualised in 2018, to celebrate gallant military and para-military and police officers who have sacrificed for the nation, and in some cases paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

“It is part of the church’s corporate social responsibility, even as we prepare to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary. This has become even more significant as hundreds of military personnel have lost their lives with the advent of the Boko Haram saga and many policemen continue to lose their lives daily in the fight against criminal elements who seek to cause harm to the citizenry.”

Aigbe also noted that last year, the church honoured the widows of the seven policemen killed in Galadimawa roundabout, three naval officers, two army officers who died fighting the insurgency in the North East and two naval officers injured whilst on active duty.

“A token was given to them from the church to support the family left behind,” he stated.