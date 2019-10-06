The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has charged the Federal and State governments to pay more attention to sports in the country in order for Nigeria to return to her glory days at international sporting events.

President General of the NFSC, Dr Rauf Ladipo, gave the charge on Tuesday, at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, when members of the club played a novelty match to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

Ladipo, who was the centre referee of the entertaining encounter, recalled that although the country was celebrating her 59th independence anniversary, the NFSC has been supporting football in the last 64 years.

“Nigeria Supporters Club has been supporting football in the last 64 years and as we’re celebrating our 59 years of nationhood, we felt the need for us to come and have fun. So, on behalf of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, I want to congratulate all Nigerians, both at home and in diaspora, on our 59th independence anniversary. We hope that the years ahead will be better for us and our sports will grow higher and higher,” Ladipo said.