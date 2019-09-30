Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has enjoined Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current challenges and realize its full potential as a prosperous nation.

The Governor, in a message of felicitation to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence posited that only sustained synergy between the Federal Government and states, as well as other stakeholders can lead to victory against terrorism and other criminal acts in parts of the country.

Ortom in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase maintained that the grace of God has steered Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, emphasizing that what the people need to do at this time is to draw closer to the Creator in their words and actions.

Governor Ortom explained that the recent successful crackdown on kidnappers and armed robbers in Ushongo was a result of the effective collaboration between his administration, Benue people and security agencies.

While stressing that there will be no hiding place for enemies of peace as he will not surrender the state to criminals, the Governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to addressing youth restiveness by developing the agriculture value chain to engage young people in rewarding ventures.

“He thanks Benue people for the support given to his administration and pledges to return the goodwill with greater performance in all sectors of the economy.

“Governor Ortom says the recent steps taken by his administration such as signing of the Pensions Law and establishment of a Pension Commission are aimed at speedily addressing the welfare of those still in service and retirees.

“The Governor wishes people of the state and other Nigerians peaceful Independence celebration and God’s guidance,” the statement read in part.