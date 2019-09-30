Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has realised that Nigeria’s problem is more than what can be solved politically, urging that all Nigerians must be involved in addressing the problem.

CAN’s President, Samson Ayokunle, in his Independence day message, encouraged Nigerians to pray to God as one and seek His intervention in the country’s political and socio-economic affairs so that Nigeria can rise and be great again.

He said: “Let us put behind us, all the divisions working against us because God has decided to tie our destiny together in the nation called Nigeria.

“We need to accept that reality and embrace one another. We must work hard to make life better for our brothers and sisters. The time is now for Nigeria to rise as a nation through our collective effort.”