Serie A club, AS Roma, has congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and former Dream Team forward, Sadiq Umar, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Umar had a stint with Roma, where he managed just one goal in the 2017 International Champions Cup against Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

He was part of the Dream Team squad that won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic game, scoring four goals in the process.

The Serie A club also congratulated Nwankwo Kanu, Austine Okocha, Wizkid and recently evicted 2019 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha, as Nigeria marks another Independence celebration.

“Happy Independence Day to Tacha, DJ Spinall, Roma Pidgin Admin, Sade, our partners the NFF & Super Eagles, Sadiq Umar, Chinedu from Enugu, Burna Boy, Nura Abdullahi, Super Falcons, Jide from Lagos, Davido, Ebuka, Frank Donga, Mark Otabor, Wizkid, Okocha, Kanu & Aminu from Kano.”

Last month, the NFF announced that it had signed a multi-year partnership with the Italian football club, AS Roma, to boost the development of football in Nigeria.

The partnership, which was unveiled in Abuja, will see the NFF and Roma collaborate on and off the pitch, according to a statement released by NFF via its Twitter handle.

In the same vein, German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen, also sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria as the nation marks their 59th Independence anniversary.