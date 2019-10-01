Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday said that the leadership of the country has exhausted all excuses for its underdevelopment 59 years after independence.

The governor in his speech at a ceremony organised by the state government to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary said the country has not got to where it should be since it got independence from British government 59 years ago.

Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi said the task before the leadership of the country is to build a strong and viable economy that would generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the good of the country and the state.

The Governor said the county can achieve her desired destination with more hardwork, enterprise, creativity and constant fight against corruption.

Pointedly, Akeredolu said, “the nation is going through some challenges ranging from insecurity of lives and properties, poor welfare and other vices which are making lives difficult for our

people.”

However, he said the foundations are being laid and frantic efforts are being made to solve all the challenges being faced by the citizens.

The Governor said the state government is collaborating with the Federal Government and South West states to map out strategies to stamp out banditry in the states.

He said his administration has procured 120 motorcycles and 20 Hilux buses to aid in tackling insecurity.

Also, he added that the operation Amotekun recently launched in the state would soon be inaugurated in the South West geo-political zone in order to tackle insecurity in the zone.

He added that his government would fight corruption, waste, inefficiency, ineffectiveness and unpatriotic attitude of some people in the state.