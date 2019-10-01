As Nigeria marks its 59th anniversary of nationhood, president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, former President Goodluck Jonathan and others have called on Nigerians not to lose hope but see the current challenges as stepping stones.

Others who also issued messages include the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) and its presidential candidate and chairman, Atiku Abubakar and Uche Secondus, respectively, the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, former president and the US president Donald Trump.

President Trump in a statement, described Nigeria as one of its strongest partners and allies in the fight against terrorism and expressed his wish to see Boko Haram and other insurgent groups dismantled in Nigeria.

Lawan, in a statement, pledged that the National Assembly would provide legislative support for every idea and initiative geared towards making Nigeria a place pride and beloved homeland.

This is just as Jonathan called on Nigerians to renew faith in the nation, work towards its greatness and not despair in the face of challenges.

He also urged Nigerians to reflect on the achievements of past heroes, even as he charged them to look to the future by drawing inspiration from the “efforts of our numerous compatriots whose heroism and patriotic endeavours have continued to lift the status of our nation.”

“As we celebrate our 59th independence anniversary, let’s honour the memory of those who committed their lives towards advancing the cause of our freedom and wellbeing, which this day signifies. No matter the troubles that challenge our glory, we must not despair. Fellow Nigerians, let us strengthen faith in our country and work together towards a prosperous nation,” Jonathan said.

Embrace nation building – Kalu

Acknowledging the contributions of heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s liberation, including Sir Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Chief Herbert Macaulay and Chief Obafemi Awolowo (all of blessed memory) to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Dr. Kalu charged Nigerians to support government at all levels for the sake of national wellbeing.

Kalu, who stressed that the cultural, religious and ethnic diversity of Nigeria should be seen as an asset for nation-building, pointed out that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

The former Abia governor said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was desirous of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“As we mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, we must reflect on the past in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources and as such Nigerians deserve a good standard of living.

“The government and the governed must support each other in building a Nigeria of our dream. Every nation has its own challenges and Nigeria is not an exception.

“However, the onus is on leaders at all levels to embrace the tenets of democracy anchored on good governance.

“The challenges facing the country will evaporate if all and sundry play their respective roles with utmost sincerity.”

APC preaches peace, healing of fault lines

The APC also appealed to Nigerians to continually pray for peaceful co-existence.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC admonished Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

However, Atiku, said all was not well with Nigeria.

“All is not well when Nigeria is now officially the world headquarters for extreme poverty and out-of-school children, yet the cost of maintaining those in government continues to grow, while the needs of the governed are not being met.”

Atiku, however, urged citizens to work for Nigeria’s betterment, and “to insist that no one in Nigeria, no matter how highly placed, shall be bigger than the laws of our land.”

In his own message, Mr. Peter Obi thanked Almighty God for allowing the country to survive in spite great odds.

He described the situation where Nigeria is lagging behind in all indices of development, as if the rest of the world has left her behind, as sad. He, therefore, called on Nigerians to think positively about their country and how to set her on her feet again.

Nigeria is dying – CUPP, PDP, Secondus

Meanwhile, the PDP has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 59th independence anniversary.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity of the country, not minding the daunting challenges.

The party stated that it was regrettable that, after 59 years of nationhood and the efforts of patriots in nurturing democracy in the country, there has been “a complete retrogression to primordial division, impunity, constitutional and human rights violations, assault on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders, electoral malpractices and governance by a cabal,” in the last four years.

The national chairman of the party, Secondus, said Nigeria was dying.

He charged the judiciary to guard its independence, as well as help to save the country.

On its part, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) accused President Buhari of turning the country into a joke.

The CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ugochinyere Ikenga, said though the present administration came to power with the promise of change, it has unleashed hardship on citizens.

At the moment, the nation’s economy is at its lowest ebb. There is an atmosphere of insecurity across the nation’s landscape. Terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, among others, have become the order of the day.

“Under Buhari, the rule of law has been set aside, as his administration chooses which court orders to obey and which ones to reject. The administration has inflicted fear on the judiciary by harassing and arresting judges at will, therefore, desecrating the temple of justice.”

Ugwuanyi, Masari, Ortom sue for peace, unity

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the pursuit of peace, unity and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said Nigerians should avoid tendencies that may exploit certain fault lines and lead to needless confrontations

“In all we say or do, let there be no ambiguity in our belief in a united Nigeria,” he admonished.

This is as Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom enjoined Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current challenges and realise its full potential as a prosperous nation.

Iwuanyanwu, Ahamba, Izuogu, Nwodo, Amaechi score nation low

Meanwhile, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has cited restructuring as the panacea to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

He faulted the current federal structure which he said had not allowed the country to make tangible progress, adding that it was too expensive to maintain.

Iwuayanwu also mentioned insecurity and corruption in the Nigeria as some of the factors setting it back.

“The present system of government disturbs me, Nigeria n economy cannot sustain the present federal system, it is costing us much money and that is why I say we need restructuring now.”

Legal luminary, Chief Mike Ahamba said Nigeria has only enjoyed political freedom as a nation but its people were yet to attain individual freedom.

“I think we have enjoyed political freedom as a whole, but we have not achieved individual freedom. Freedom is the ability to think of within the law without inhibitions as individuals that we have not achieved. Again, I have always told Nigerians to think less parochially and more patriotically for the country to make positive progress. If we could do that, all the rest can be added to us,” he advised.

To a chieftain of the APC in the South East, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, the political leaders have failed as poverty continued to ravage the people.

“It is even more unfortunate that a nation as big as Nigeria with all its natural endowments cannot provide regular power to her citizens or even security.We’re not an industrialised country, which is a failure on the political leaders including myself.”

First Republic minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who was one of those that fought and won independence for Nigeria told Daily Sun that though he was happy Nigeria is free, he was sad that the independence they won was being abused.

Former governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, said there is nothing to celebrate.

Nwodo said the country is presently confronted with serious economic, security and social challenges.

The former governor noted that the problems were compounded by the fact that the country is running a unitary system of government, instead of federalism.

Nwodo stated that unfortunately there seem to be no hope that the problems will be addressed anytime soon.

“The tragedy is that everybody seem to be walking hopelessly. There is no hope in the horizon that our pains will soon be relieved.”

Problem beyond political solution -CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has realised that Nigeria’s problem is more than what political situation alone could solve, insisting that all Nigerians must be involved in solving the problem.

Its President, Samson Ayokunle, in his independence day message, encouraged Nigerians to pray to God in unison and seek His intervention over political and socioeconomic affairs so that Nigeria can rise and be great again.

“Let us put behind us, all the divisions working against us because God has decided to tie our destiny together in the nation called Nigeria.

“We need to accept that reality and embrace one another. We must work hard to make life better for our brothers and sisters. The time is now for Nigeria to rise as a nation through the collective effort of all of us.”

Meanwhile, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has been decorated with the green and white national colour as it hosts world leaders for the 59th independent celebration holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Federal Secretariat Complex, Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari way, Ahmadu Bello way, City gate and other strategic locations in Abuja have been decorated with national colour to welcome foreign and local guests that would participate in event.

Pictures of past presidents including the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari adorn the Abuja international airport road.