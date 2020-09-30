Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



A security outfit, Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has said that the Nigerian Armed forces deserve commendations for paying the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country.



National Coordinator of CISA, Chidi Omeje, who made the assertion at a press conference in Abuja said that despite serious and deadly security challenges and threat to national unity and security, it is only the Armed Forces that can protect and defend the sovereignty of Nigeria.



Announcing that the Army deserves commendation as Nigeria celebrates 60th anniversary, CISA noted that it contended with the relentless hydra-headed monster of insecurity determined to destroy the peace and stability of the country.



CISA also lamented that the gallantry of the troops, has sadly, come with huge costs, noting that a number of soldiers have paid the supreme price, while many others are now with lost limbs or maimed for life and young families of military personnel thrown into mourning and sorrow.



“All over the world, the establishment and maintenance of the Armed Forces is a mark of independence, sovereignty and nationhood.

“By virtue of being the most nationally representative and cohesive institution in the country, the one with effective presence throughout its length and breadth, and the institution with constitutional responsibility for protecting and defending the country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been a key agent of unity, progress and respect of the country.



“From international peace keeping operations, to the civil war to keep the nation one and the consistent internal security operations, the military has continued to live up to their constitutional responsibilities.



“Unfortunately, our dear country is currently assailed in many fronts by various enervating security challenges. In fact, never in the history has Nigeria been so buffeted with the multiplicity of internal security challenges, ranging from terrorism to armed banditry, herdsmen-farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, separatist agitation, cult and ritual killings, etc, as we are witnessing today.



“Never in its history, not even during the civil war, has our military been so stretched with the task of providing internal security assistance to the point of deploying troops to about 34 of the 36 states in the country, as is the case today.



“Who ever imagined that Nigerians that are hitherto acclaimed for an almost insatiable appetite for life could contemplate wearing the suicide vest to blow up themselves and others or even plant bombs in the bus stations, churches and mosques, with intent to kill as many Nigerians?



“Whoever thought that the north east region of the country will be engulfed with the insurgency and terrorism of the kind we are contending with today?



“Who ever imagined that bandits will spring up from the uplands of the Sahel region to kill, kidnap and destroy lives and living of Nigerians in that axis? Who ever thought that after the 30 months bitter civil war that the ghost of Biafra will rise again in the form of separatist group called IPOB?



“Whoever believed that the clashes of farmers and herdsmen in the Benue belt will result to deadly outcomes, the type that we witnessed of late? Whoever imagined this sort of extremism, bestiality and savagery in our dear country?



“We only read or heard about such happenings in distant lands, far away from our clime! But the reality has dawn on us that we have caught the bug of contemporary security challenges that are in fact worse than those from the distant lands that we only read about!” CISA noted.



Speaking further, he said: “In all of these serious and deadly security challenges and threat to national unity and security, who else but the Armed Forces of Nigeria are called upon to protect Nigerians and defend the sovereignty of Nigeria? Who else are paying the ultimate price and taking bullets on our behalf if not our gallant troops?



“Thanks to the Nigerian military for being able to contend with the relentless hydra-headed monster of insecurity that is so determined to destroy the peace and stability of our country. Thanks to our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives in defence of our country from fierce enemies and brutal adversaries



“Thanks to our patriotic military that recognize their constitutional obligation of defending the country from external aggression and internal insurrection.



“Thanks to the military and security agencies for not shirking their onerous responsibility right from the commencement of offensive against the Nigerian state by the Boko Haram terrorists and up to now that there is a multiplicity of internal security challenges in the country.



“Our gallant troops are determined and patriotic as ever in spite of the challenges of infiltrations, sabotage and politicization of their operations. Not only have the terrorists and bandits been denied any sanctuary within the territorial borders of Nigeria, there is no respite for them from the bombardments of the gallant Nigerian troops from both land and air.



“The gallantry of our troops, sadly, has not been without huge costs: a number of soldiers have paid the supreme price, many others have lost their limbs or have been maimed for life, young families of military personnel have been thrown into mourning and sorrow; many more soldiers are still in harm’s way, doing all that are necessary to defend and protect us from those who seek to destroy us. To this, Nigerian people owe them a world of debt, debt of gratitude.



“Even as our troops are determined to defend us from the enemies of the state, it must be reemphasized that the battle against insecurity in our country is not the sole responsibility of our military. Every patriotic Nigerian has a role to play in the battle.



“The least every citizen can do at a time like this, is to show and express solidarity and unflinching support to our gallant troops. As citizens, we must ensure that their morale is boosted and their fighting spirit up. That is what we owe our patriotic and dutiful Armed Forces,” he appealed.