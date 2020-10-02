Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been inducted as the first Fellow of the Institute of Peace, Conflict and Development Studies (IPCDS) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.

Speaking during the induction, the Director of IPCDS, Prof. Felix Asogwa disclosed that the choice of Gov. Ugwuanyi, which was a unanimous decision, was made “on account of Your Excellency’s sterling qualities and achievements in Enugu State, since 2015, especially in the area of peace-building.”

Disclosing that the exercise was the first of its kind since the inception of the Institute, Prof. Asogwa added that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration “has been the most friendly and peaceful administration ever in Enugu State.”

The director described the governor as a man of peace and an astute conflict manager, explaining that the Institute, which is novel in the entire South-East and South-South geo political zones, is saddled with the responsibility of “academic training and sundry needs of individuals, groups and government in the aggregated areas of peace, conflict, security, defence, leadership and development, among others”.

Performing the induction, Prof. Asogwa said: “In the fulfillment of our mandate as a research-based institution, we have painstakingly studied your leadership style, which is anchored on accommodation, openness and strategic engagement with various interest groups in the state and beyond, and came to the conclusion that only such style of leadership could have spawned such unprecedented developmental strides, which your administration has recorded since inception.

“Beyond the drive in infrastructural development, your administration has done exceptionally well in the areas of peace building and human security. Your Excellency’s administration has also prioritized the health security of the people, which was significantly scaled up in the management of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is for this and many more reasons that the Board of the Institute, in total agreement with the University Management, approved Your Excellency’s induction as Fellow, Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies (FIPCDS), in recognition of Your Excellency’s outstanding leadership qualities in the areas of peace, conflict management, human security and development”.

In their separate speeches, the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of ESUT Governing Council and Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and the acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Eze, endorsed the decision, stressing that the governor’s commitment to peace and good governance was unprecedented.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who delightfully accepted the fellowship award, pledged his support to the goals of the Institute, promising to live up to the highest ideals expected of him as a fellow of the body.

The governor expressed deep appreciation and immense gratitude to the Institute as well as the Chairman and members of ESUT Governing Council, noting that he was humbled when he received the information of the induction “particularly because the award is predicated on my modest efforts on Peace and security which remain cardinal to democracy and governance.”