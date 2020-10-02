Paul Erewuba

The Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) is set to operate on 60 patients suffering from heart-related diseases in line with the 60th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, flagged off by the Federal Government in Abuja last week.

According to Coordinator of the foundation, Pastor Onyebuchi Abia, KHF will explore the nation’s momentous event to help the heart patients to achieve excellent health.

“Sixty children and adults will be drawn from across 36 states on equal opportunity basis with a view to enabling them to get open-heart surgeries to correct the defects in their hearts,” Abia said.

“Our plans resulted from the increasing need to focus on health-related issues, especially the heart as a critical organ in the development of a healthy body,” he added.

Abia also said the foundation had successfully helped 588 children and adults of different ages to get open-heart surgeries in hospitals in England, Israel, India and Sudan since the year 2000 when the KHF was founded.

“In line with our mission, we want to explore Nigeria’s 60th anniversary to ensure that more people get succour, even as we aim to ensure that the surgeries take place in Nigeria to save cost,” he further said.