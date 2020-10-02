Lawrence Enyoghasu



The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the National Coordinator of Redemption Ministry International, Prophet David Babalola, have urged Nigerians to prayer for the country in all seasons adding that the mentality of it being a corrupt country affects the economy physically.



They prayed this yesterday at the independence celebration hosted by Prophet Babalola titled ‘From Glory to Glory’ which held at the church premises in Lagos, warning Nigerian politicians that nemesis will visit their families if they don’t pamper Nigeria like a child.



Bamgbola added that the country will become better if Nigerians stand on their ground

“It is time we tell the government the truth but we need to approach it with a positive mind. Nothing can change in this country without prayers,” he stated.



The event was also attended by other major men of God and famous musicians which included, Archbishop John Osa Oni, Tope Alabi, Psalm 100, Praise Machine, and Apostle Tim Gbasha.



Prophet Babalola cautioned that the mouth has spiritual power that affects creation and should be checked.



“We all know that the country needs more to be done but we should avoid wrong proclamation because we have power in our tongue. This country needs our prayers to deliver us front the hands of corrupt leaders,” he stated.



In the same vein, Tope Alabi, who entertained the crowd with her melodious voice, urged Nigerians to be optimistic.



“The pandemic has taught them a lesson and we pray they learn from it. Coronavirus pandemic was God showing off to us and giving us warning,” she stated.