Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, urged Nigerian youths not to give up on the nation’s quest to attain the dreams of its founding fathers.

The governor who spoke at the 60th Independent celebration of the country in Government House in Benin City, noted that this year’s theme “Together” was apt considering the numerous challenges threatening the country’s unity despite the obvious frustration and anger across all segments of the nation.

“For those who listened to the President’s broadcast, the theme ‘together’ is very appropriate. If not for God Nigeria won’t be celebrating. Yes, there are frustrations, anger in the land but there is hope for Nigeria.

“It is important we give the youth hope because without hope there will be no future. I thank God for using me to strengthened democracy. Previous elections have threatened our democracy where Nigeria has begun to lose hope”, Obaseki said and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making Edo voters votes count‎ during the September 19th governorship election.

“We thank God for giving our President the courage to support our calls to have free and fair election in Edo State. Edo people spoke and their voice was heard”, the governor added.

He promised to be magnanimous in victory saying that as the governor he has responsibility to all irrespective of political affiliation.

In his comment, the Chief Imam of Edo State, Alhaji Abudulfatai Enabulele, called for prayers for the nation’s leaders to enable them harness the abundant resources for the benefit of the people.

Also speaking, Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyonude Kure, admonished Obaseki to bring everybody on board.

He described Obaseki’s victory at the governorship election as a fight for the destiny and future of Edo State.

“Generations upon generations will remember you. You are a gift to Edo State. You are a gift to APC and PDP. We are grateful to God for the victory”, he said.

