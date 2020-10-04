Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has challenged Nigerians to promote to cause of peace, oneness and patriotism as that’s only gateway to speedy socioeconomic development.

This, she said, will ensure that the labour of the forefathers and other heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and unity of Nigeria is not in vain.

Princess Akobundu, in an independence day message, added that collective support for peace and patriotism will, undoubtedly, attract more local and international opportunities that would strengthen socio-economic development.

She said: “We should believe in ourselves, believe in our country, promote our country, unite as one Nigeria in order to foster development and economic growth in our country.”

She urged the youths to channel their vibrant energy towards positive venture and things that would, expectedly, move the nation forward instead of giving attention to things that would that would bring negative vices.

“As obtainable in developed nations across the world, let’s promote economic development through strategic partnership with domestic and foreign development partners, because without peace, we cannot have any problem in Nigeria.

“We keep inviting investors to come to Nigeria forgetting that they won’t invest where there’s absence of enabling peaceful environment,” she said.

She, thus lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his commitment to bequeath a greater nation to the people by championing implementation of development programmes

“In 2019, President Buhari approved second cycle review of the country after 11 years of first review. This was to have data and genuine feedback from the grassroots and various segments of the country on the four thematic areas of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

“The review process is already ongoing in the six geo-political zones of the country. We are hopeful that, through the process, we aim to garner reports that can help the nation to come up with National Programme of Action (NPoA),” she explained.