Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has enjoined Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current security and economic challenges.

The Governor, in his Independence message, urged Nigerians to uphold the virtues of sincerity, justice and fairness while rejecting impunity to enable the country realize its full potential as a prosperous nation and the true giant of Africa.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stressed that what the nation needs at this time are men and women of honour and integrity who can stand for the rule of law and promote the values as well as the dream of the nation’s founding fathers.

“The Governor states that the grace of Almighty God has guided Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, and expresses optimism that the same God will continue to steer the ship of the country away from doom.

“He states that only sustained synergy between the Federal Government and states, as well as other stakeholders can lead to victory against terrorism and other criminal acts in parts of the country.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the Benue State Government to addressing development challenges of the state by developing the agriculture value chain to engage young people in productive ventures.

While thanking the Benue people for the support given to his administration in the last five years, the Governor promised to return the goodwill with impressive performance as he is already doing.

“Governor Ortom says his administration will sustain the tempo of providing development projects in all parts of the state.

“He points out the domestication of the Pensions Law last year and recent signing of the Health Insurance Scheme which gave rise to the establishment of the State Health Insurance Agency as some of the polices put in place by his administration to positively impact on the lives of the people.

“The Governor wishes the people of Benue State and other Nigerians a peaceful Independence celebration,” the statement concluded.