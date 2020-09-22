Emma Jemegah

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has disclosed that as part of Nigeria’s 60th Independence celebration, 60 outstanding sports icons will be celebrated for their contributions to sports development in the last 60 years.

The minister, who reeled out names of some of the sports legends at a media parley for the launch of the National Principals’ Cup said from October 1, said the icons would be daily celebrated at the Abuja Velodrome, by giving Nigerians opportunity to interact with them live.

“As part of our 60th Independence, Nigerians, from October 1, will have the opportunity to interact live with some of the country’s sports icons. We’ve selected about 60 of them to be celebrated by Nigerians.

“It’s also an opportunity for the younger generation to have a one-on-one meeting with those who have laboured to put Nigeria in the world’s sports map,” Dare disclosed.