Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lt Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Retd) said unity of Nigeria in diversity should be the weapon of choice against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping as the country celebrates 60th independence anniversary. Gen. Useni in a press statement issued on Friday in Jos appealed to Nigerians to always ensure fairness, equity and justice as veritable ingredients that drive the unity of the country.

“Our unity of purpose should be our weapon of choice against banditry, terrorism, killings and destructions in our village areas, kidnapping, insurgency, corruption and every vice that stands on our way in our march to greatness and prosperity. All these vices, and yes, the consuming reality of COVID-19, should provide every Nigerian the vision to see the opportunities in our difficulties and offer ourselves selflessly to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better. For to lose hope, or despair by the dark clouds is to accept defeat. Nigerians should not surrender to criminality”, he admonished.

Useni rejoiced with Nigerians and said the country is certainly not where it ought to be following the daunting challenges it faces, saying growing a nation is a process and not a destination. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to create a special palliative and rebuilding package to revive and resettle communities displaced through criminal activities.

“At our 60th anniversary, Nigerians should not be living for longer periods in IDP camps or running from pillar to post with no hope and no aid. This can be a special jubilee gift to our fellow citizens.

“I appeal to the federal government to show transparent fairness and equity in the distribution of national infrastructure, and allocation of national resources and offices. Strategically, appointments and more inclusiveness in governance can engender nationalistic passions and give a sense of belonging to all sections of the country in the quest for national cohesion.”