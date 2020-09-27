Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged Nigerians to encourage and insist on any cause that would promote the good of Nigeria and strengthen the unity of its people.

He suggested that community and religious leaders should strive to translate the teachings of their noble religions, especially of Islam and Christianity, into acts of genuine love and generosity.

Kaigama who delivered a Homily at the Chaplaincy of Our Lady, Queen of Good Health, Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, on Sunday, said that since he relocated permanently from Jos to Abuja in April 2020, at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he has celebrated Holy Masses in urban and rural churches, sometimes without congregations, to inspire hope and pray for the well-being of the people.

He challenged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper by simply showing interest and concerns in their welfare and well-being when the need arises.

He made reference to scriptural verse, James 2:15-16, in which St James asked, “Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing, and you say, ‘Good-bye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well’, but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing. What good does that do?”

He insisted that, “our religious piety should not only be visible and felt on Sundays in the Church or on Fridays in the Mosque, but daily and everywhere.”

He sincerely thanked COVID-19 for teaching the world a great lesson of common humanity. “One of the very great lessons of COVID-19 is that we see ourselves with the lens of a common humanity.

“The tiny virus defying medical and scientific prowess has hopefully brought home, the lesson of our inter-dependence. One other big lesson is the imperative for political authorities to improve health care to benefit the poor.”

He asked God for the grace of love, compassion, caring, forgiveness and an

increased support for the vulnerable, the socially deprived, marginalized and

forgotten in the society.

Kaigama also appreciated health care workers for their sacrifices for the sick, telling them the Holy Father, Pope Francis, is very convinced that through their personalized approach to the sick, not just of curing but also of caring, the patients could feel the presence of Christ.